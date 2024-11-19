Interstate 90 Reconstruction Project Completed/Lanes Reopened between Hartford and Humboldt

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Contact:

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Interstate 90 reconstruction project between Hartford and Humboldt has been completed and the eastbound lanes have been reopened to traffic. This 13-mile I-90 reconstruction project included removing and replacing the concrete pavement on eastbound lanes, reconstruction of the exit 379 bridge at Humboldt, and new pipe and box culvert installations.

Over the next few weeks, contractors will be utilizing singe-lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 to complete clean up and miscellaneous project work.

Next spring, the contractor will finish asphalt paving for the on and off-ramps at exit 390 on I-90, as well as complete permanent pavement markings and guardrail.

The prime contractor for this $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, S.D. The overall project completion date is July 2025.

Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

