Toys for Tickets pilot program launches to spread holiday cheer

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is excited to introduce Toys for Tickets, a new pilot program that gives residents a chance to settle parking fines with toy donations this holiday season. Anyone with a City-issued parking ticket payable from December 2 to 6, 2024, can resolve it by donating a new, unwrapped toy of equal or great value.

All donations will go directly to the United Way Halton and Hamilton – the City’s charity of choice for over 50 years – to support local families and bring holiday cheer to children in need.

“The Toys for Tickets program is an inspiring example of Hamiltonians coming together to make a positive impact,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This initiative not only provides a unique way to settle parking fines but also directly supports families and children in our community, bringing a little extra joy to their holiday season.”

“As an organization, the City is committed to finding new and creative ways to give back to our community,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Through the Toys for Tickets program, residents can resolve a parking ticket while helping to make the holidays brighter for children in need.”

Program Details:

Toys must be new, unwrapped, and in their original packaging.

A receipt confirming the toy’s value must accompany each donation.

Donations will be accepted in person at the Hamilton Municipal Parking System Office, 80 Main Street West (at Summers Lane) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from December 2 to 6, 2024 only.

Only City of Hamilton-issued parking tickets are eligible for this program. Other types of fines (such as speeding or red-light camera violations) are not eligible.