Methanol Institute Welcomes Oxylus Energy as Association's Newest Member

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Oxylus Energy P.B.C. as our newest member. Oxylus Energy is a leading green methanol company and climate solution provider. Oxylus Energy produces green methanol via direct electrochemical conversion of industrial carbon dioxide to green methanol for the global transition towards a low-carbon economy by offering a scalable and sustainable fuel supply, tailored to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, aviation, and chemical manufacturing.Oxylus Energy leverages its advanced expertise in electrolyzer technology to produce green methanol using a process that converts CO2 directly into methanol with only water and renewable electricity. This breakthrough CO2 electrolysis technology enables cost-effective and scalable production of renewable syngas and methanol, marking a significant advancement in the clean energy sector."With their extensive expertise in carbon conversion and e-methanol production, Oxylus Energy is a valuable addition to the MI community,” said MI CEO Greg Dolan. “We are eager to support the scaling of green methanol production technologies like Oxylus Energy’s direct CO2 conversion, which represents an exciting pathway for decarbonization. As the clean energy transition accelerates, Oxylus Energy’s innovative e-methanol approach will play a critical role in achieving a net-carbon-neutral future.""We are delighted to join the Methanol Institute and collaborate with fellow members as we share the vision for a sustainable economy powered by green e-methanol,” said Oxylus Energy COO, Harrison Meyer. “Working together, we can actively collaborate with leading players across the methanol industry and together we can drive methanol’s potential as a solution for decarbonization. This will provide key sectors like shipping, aviation, and petrochemicals with practical pathways to a net-zero world.”To learn more about Oxylus Energy, visit their website HERE About the Methanol InstituteMI is the global trade association representing the world’s leading methanol producers and distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C, Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, we serve as the voice of the global methanol industry, promoting methanol as a key chemical building block and an alternative fuel for transportation and power generation. For more information, visit www.methanol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

