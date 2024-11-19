Rural health care professionals’ service to Greater Minnesota honored by MDH

News Release

Nov. 19, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and its partners are recognizing four dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and wellbeing of their rural communities as part of Rural Health Day in Minnesota (PDF) on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“Innovation and ingenuity are hallmarks of our rural health teams throughout Greater Minnesota, and I could not be more proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's honorees," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "Their selfless dedication to service and willingness to stand in the gap is a powerful reminder of the important work that takes place daily in our rural communities."

The Minnesota Rural Health Association, the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center and the MDH Office of Rural Health and Primary Care are presenting the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Awards to the following honorees:

Dr. John Schmitz , behavioral health director for CentraCare, St. Cloud, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Provider Award for his work in Central Minnesota’s behavioral health community. He is recognized both for his dedicated efforts as director of behavioral health as well as his clinical efforts as a psychiatrist to bring wellness, dignity and care to the most vulnerable in our society.

, behavioral health director for CentraCare, St. Cloud, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Provider Award for his work in Central Minnesota’s behavioral health community. He is recognized both for his dedicated efforts as director of behavioral health as well as his clinical efforts as a psychiatrist to bring wellness, dignity and care to the most vulnerable in our society. Maureen ‘Mo’ Spike , public health supervisor for Isanti County Health and Human Services, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Practitioner Award for her work as a dedicated advocate for health and wellbeing of Isanti County residents. Through her visionary leadership, compassion and innovative programs, Mo has significantly improved health care accessibility in rural Isanti County.

, public health supervisor for Isanti County Health and Human Services, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Practitioner Award for her work as a dedicated advocate for health and wellbeing of Isanti County residents. Through her visionary leadership, compassion and innovative programs, Mo has significantly improved health care accessibility in rural Isanti County. Sawtooth Mountain Clinic’s Oral Health Task Force , Grand Marais, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Team Award for its work in providing access to high-quality, patient-centered oral care to all persons throughout its service area of Cook County and the Anishinaabe Nation of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Sawtooth Mountain Clinic is dedicated to strengthening the link between medical and oral health.

, Grand Marais, receives the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Team Award for its work in providing access to high-quality, patient-centered oral care to all persons throughout its service area of Cook County and the Anishinaabe Nation of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Sawtooth Mountain Clinic is dedicated to strengthening the link between medical and oral health. Penny Messer, division director of Isanti County Health and Human Services, is the recipient of the 2024 Minnesota Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in cultivating strong, resilient teams that thrive in rural health’s challenging environment. Her legacy of leadership has created a ripple effect, with many of those who she has mentored now playing key roles in rural health across Minnesota.

Additional information about the award winners and their photos can be found on the Minnesota Rural Health Awards webpage. In addition to the Rural Health Day recognition, the recipients will be honored during the 2025 Minnesota Rural Health Conference at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), June 9-10, 2025.



