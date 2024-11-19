PRESS RELEASE/DUI CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT/BENNINGTON COUNTY/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE DUI CHECKPOINTS The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies in Bennington County will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint during the week of November 25th, 2024. Motorists are urged to use a designated driver when necessary. Lieutenant Steven Coote Station Commander Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury 96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262 (802) 442-5421

