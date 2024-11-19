PRESS RELEASE/DUI CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT/BENNINGTON COUNTY/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI CHECKPOINTS
The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies in Bennington County will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint during the week of November 25th, 2024. Motorists are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.
Lieutenant Steven Coote
Station Commander
Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
