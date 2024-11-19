Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE/DUI CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT/BENNINGTON COUNTY/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CHECKPOINTS

 

The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies in Bennington County will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint during the week of November 25th, 2024. Motorists are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

 

 

 

 

Lieutenant Steven Coote

Station Commander

Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

Legal Disclaimer:

