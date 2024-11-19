Gov. Justice announces groundbreaking for Prime 6’s manufacturing facility in Fairmont

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Prime 6, a leading innovator in sustainable wood products, is locating its new manufacturing facility to Marion County, and the $35 million investment is expected to create 75-100 jobs in North Central West Virginia. To celebrate, there will be two public events on Friday, November 22, featuring special guest Kevin O’Leary, entrepreneur and investor from Shark Tank. Groundbreaking Ceremony

What: Join Gov. Justice, Prime 6 leadership, Kevin O’Leary, and local officials at the future site of this groundbreaking facility. The Shark Tank film crew will also be in attendance to capture this celebration.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 24 Philips Lane, Fairmont, WV Community Town Hall

What: Kevin O’Leary and Prime 6 leadership will host an event at the Marion County National Guard Armory to discuss the company’s mission, provide networking opportunities, and accept on-site job applications. Don’t forget to bring your resume.

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Fairmont National Guard Armory

201 Artillery Dr, Fairmont, WV

