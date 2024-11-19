MPD Searching for Northwest Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a carjacking offense that occurred in Northwest D.C.

On Monday, November 18, 2024, at approximately 8:16 p.m., officers in the Third District responded to the 1200 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, for the report of a carjacking. The victim stated that a group of suspects approached her as she walked to her car, brandished a firearm, and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance footage and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24179589

