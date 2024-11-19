Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary in Northeast.

 

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 2:57 p.m., the suspect entered an unoccupied residence in the 100 block of 11th Street, Northeast. When the homeowner returned, they observed the suspect fleeing the scene with property from the residence.

 

On Monday, November 18, 2024, 30-year-old Avonta Brandon, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

CCN: 24178818

 

###

