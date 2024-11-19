Letter of Intent (LOI) between Sweden and Lithuania

SWEDEN, November 19 - Sweden has good and close relations with Lithuania, which has been an important cooperation partner for Sweden within the framework of both NATO and the EU. Both countries safeguard their defence cooperation around the Baltic Sea and emphasise the importance of promoting continued Nordic-Baltic defence cooperation.

Sweden and Lithuania already have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within the field of defence, which was entered into in 2011. Through the LOI, a step is now being taken to deepen and develop the defence cooperation with Lithuania.