Pål Jonson to attend Nordic-Baltic defence ministers meeting

On 20–21 November, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will take part in a meeting in Copenhagen with other defence ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries.

On 20 November, defence ministers from the Northern Group countries will also meet to discuss Ukraine’s needs and their countries’ support to Ukraine in 2025.

On the same day, 20 November, meetings will begin between the defence ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8). Discussion topics will include the countries’ support to Moldova.

On Thursday, 21 November, the Nordic defence ministers will meet within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO). The agenda includes the development of continued Nordic cooperation, NATO and transatlantic cooperation between the countries.

There will be two opportunities for media to attend: Wednesday, 20 November at 14.50 and Thursday, 21 November at 11.45. Registration by Tuesday, 19 November at 16.00 to Assistant Press Secretary Adam Schelin (see below).