Statement regarding damaged communications cable by the Swedish and Lithuanian ministers for defence

We are deeply concerned by the severed undersea cable connecting Lithuania and Sweden in the Baltic Sea. Situations like these must be assessed with the growing threat posed by Russia in our neighbourhood as a backdrop. This includes an increased number of hybrid activities in Europe. Safeguarding our shared critical infrastructure is vital to our security and the resilience of our societies.

Our governments are following the developments very closely. A thorough investigation is being undertaken by relevant state authorities. Appropriate measures have been taken in both our countries in order to increase situational awareness.

“We need to be vigilant as we have a deteriorating security situation in our neighbourhood. We are now working closely together to bring clarity to the situation in the Baltic Sea, says Swedish Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.”

“In light of the recent incidents, as telecommunication cables in the Baltic sea were damaged, after the investigation, the EU and Member States must make best use of its newest sanctions regime for such sabotage of critical infrastructure, says Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas.”