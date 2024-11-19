National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Thomas Estates in La Grange, Texas

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder" announces affordable new homes now selling at Thomas Estates in La Grange, Texas

Residents looking to enjoy the peace of country living with access to cultural, educational and economic hubs will find the best of both worlds at Thomas Estates in the heart of Texas.” — Mike Hyland

LA GRANGE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Thomas Estates in La Grange, Texas.Thomas Estates is in the heart of La Grange. National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes start in the low $300s with sizes ranging from 2,203 to 4,000 square feet. NHC is offering 12 available floor plans of two-story homes featuring 4-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.Homebuyers can choose from a variety of plans offering eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Residents looking to enjoy the peace of country living with access to cultural, educational and economic hubs will find the best of both worlds at Thomas Estates. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in the heart of Texas,” said Mike Hyland, president of National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with 3.5% towards closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Surrounded by the Colorado River, rolling hills and forests, La Grange was founded in 1862. Most of the downtown businesses reside in historic structures dating back to the late 1800s. The town is also home to the infamous “Chicken Ranch,” the illegal brothel which closed in 1973. The business was the inspiration for the hit play and film, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” La Grange also offers Fayette Lake for recreation, a community theater, historic brewery, recreation center, parks, museums, and about two-hour drives to Austin and Houston. Education is offered in the La Grange Elementary, Middle, and High School.Thomas Estates is located at 999-989 Greenspointe Avenue. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 979-589-8283 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .About National HomeCorp:As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com # # #

