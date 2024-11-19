Submit Release
Lynne Payne’s Wear Love® Launches Line of Apparel to Inspire a Message of Love

Wear Love® Put It On. Wear It Out. Limited Release Available for Purchase

Our mission is simple yet powerful – to promote a transformational message of love that resonates when you put it on and ‘wear it out’ in the world.”
— Lynne Payne
MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wear Love® Put It On. Wear It Out, founded by visionary Lynne Payne, is thrilled to announce the newest launch of luxury apparel this November, offering an exclusive collection of chic, message-driven sweatshirts. This new offering is part of Wear Love®’s mission to promote a culture of love and transformation through a wearable message.

Lynne Payne, Founder and Creative Director of Wear Love® LLC, speaks to the heart of the brand: “We are very excited to reveal our newest luxury line of Wear Love® apparel, beginning with our chic sweatshirts. Our mission is simple yet powerful – to promote a transformational message of love that resonates when you put it on and ‘wear it out’ in the world.”

The official launch will be available exclusively through our Instagram @wear.love.shop, offering a convenient holiday shopping experience and the opportunity to gift a sweatshirt with a message that goes beyond fashion. With a design concept months in the making, each piece in the Wear Love® collection has been crafted to reflect both quality and inspiration, perfect for the holiday season.

This launch marks an important milestone for Wear Love® LLC, as Payne envisions each item as part of a larger movement.

“We want these two simple words on a shirt to change the way people see themselves and others. We hope each person becomes part of a movement – to change conversations, transform communities, and ultimately, make a lasting impact by choosing to ‘wear love.’”

Wear Love® looks forward to expanding its offerings in the future, continuing to inspire wearers to spread love in their communities and beyond.

