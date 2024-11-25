PowerPlay Partners with Paramount Commerce to Strengthen Localized Payment Options for the Canadian Market

PowerPlay enlists Paramount Commerce to offer fast, secure, and trusted payment experiences as it strengthens its challenger brand position in Canada.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerPlay, a prominent online sportsbook & casino, has announced a new partnership with Paramount Commerce, the leading Canadian pay by bank provider. This collaboration marks a significant step in PowerPlay's commitment to strengthening its presence in Canada, with a focus on delivering a simple and intuitive user experience for Canadians.PowerPlay will benefit from Paramount’s extensive knowledge of the Canadian market, along with fast, secure payment options that prioritize user experience. By integrating Paramount’s solution, PowerPlay will provide customers with recognizable, reliable payment methods, building trust and minimizing friction.“This partnership is pivotal in our journey to transform from a challenger brand to a local favourite in Canada,” said Thomas Vermeulen, Director of Marketing at PowerPlay. “Partnering with Paramount Commerce, with their deep expertise, strong bank connections, and established infrastructure, ensures our customers have access to the trusted, localized solutions they expect.”“We’re excited to support PowerPlay’s localized strategy by providing payment solutions that are fast, secure, and familiar to Canadian consumers,” said Sereena Boparai, Chief Revenue Officer at Paramount Commerce. “This partnership highlights our shared commitment to delivering safe, user-friendly experiences, and we look forward to empowering PowerPlay’s growth in Canada with trusted and accessible payments.”This partnership is the latest announcement from Paramount as it continues to expand the availability of pay by bank, the fastest-growing way to pay.PowerPlay.com provides online sports betting and casino services to players across the world. With a range of products, players can bet on hockey, football, basketball, tennis, and soccer, as well as play slots, table games, and live casino 24/7.The company is able to create a uniquely customised experience for local players including those in Ontario, where PowerPlay is registered to provide licenced gaming via iGO and the AGCO.For more information: marketing@powerplay.comParamount Commerce is the leading pay by bank provider on a mission to simplify payments. Offering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 20 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers.For more information:

