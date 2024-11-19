Franciscan Community, Marian Village Set to Open Ancora Memory Care Summer 2025

Upon completion, the new Ancora Memory Care living space will provide 38 memory care suites.

Ancora will expand the memory-related and dementia healthcare services for Marian Village and create an environment to ensure residents will live with dignity and the highest quality of care.” — Cari Saysongkham, Executive Director at Marian Village

HOMER GLEN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries announced today that a new, memory care neighborhood is set to open as an extension of Franciscan Senior Living Community, Marian Village next year. Located in the Homer Glenn, Illinois this new memory care community will set the stage for a new individualized approach to care in the area.Keeping social interaction as its foundation, the Ancora Memory Care experience, will feature 38 specialized suites in a dedicated memory care neighborhood including a secure outdoor space, with programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident. In addition, Ancora at Marian Village will boast a highly trained and dedicated care team to ensure personalized care for all of its residents – a hallmark of the Franciscan Ministries senior living communities.“Ancora will expand the memory-related and dementia healthcare services for Marian Village with a team who will help create an environment to ensure that our current and future residents will live with dignity and the highest quality of care,” stated Cari Saysongkham, Executive Director of Marian Village. She added, “We are blessed to have the support of our existing residents, Franciscan Ministries, local officials and the continued support from the local community.”Franciscan Ministries partnered with award-winning architects, Perkins Eastman to create a space that is designed exclusively for memory care residents. This includes a neighborhood environment that is designed to ensure greater support for those who suffer from cognitive conditions helping foster collaboration to increase the feeling of self-worth and enable the ability to re-connect with others.Featured is a large common area that includes a space for games, an open kitchen, and a dining area, a multi-purpose activity room, a living room, a den/library. These areas will feature warm, comforting and neutral colors for current and future residents and their families to visit and enjoy time together. The rooms will incorporate rich and luxurious textures with sophisticated wooden furniture, plush seating and drapery, and contemporary artwork and lighting to create fresh and rejuvenated spaces for residents.Renewing hope, happiness and peace of mind, Ancora is a roadmap throughout the memory care journey. It’s a holistic approach to help build confidence and celebrate each accomplishment while embracing every resident’s needs and abilities, so they continue to lead a life of purpose, dignity and safety.To learn more about Marian Village, call (708) 578-7492 or go to https://franciscanministries.org/marian-village/ About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Our charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, and we provide scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and providing scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org About Perkins EastmanPerkins Eastman is a global design firm founded on the belief that design can have a direct and positive impact on people’s lives. The firm’s award-winning practice draws on its 1,000 professionals networked across 17 offices worldwide. By keeping the user’s needs foremost in the design process, the firm enhances the human experience across the spectrum of the built environment. For more information visit www.perkinseastman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.