Covered Bridge in Waitsfield Closed until Further Notice

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN STATE POLICE

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The covered bridge in Waitsfield on Bridge St is closed for an un determined amount of time due to a crash that has impacted the stability of the bridge.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173