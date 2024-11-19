Covered Bridge in Waitsfield Closed until Further Notice
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
BERLIN STATE POLICE
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The covered bridge in Waitsfield on Bridge St is closed for an un determined amount of time due to a crash that has impacted the stability of the bridge.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston VT
Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173
