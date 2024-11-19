Henderson County Man Arrested, Charged in Joint West Tennessee Drug Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY – An ongoing drug investigation by special agents assigned to TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Huntingdon Police Department has led to multiple drug-related charges for a Sardis man.

On November 15th, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Regan Road in Sardis, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms.

Authorities arrested the home’s resident, Michael Allen Staton (DOB 10-20-1956), and charged him with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), seven counts of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, seven counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Staton was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.