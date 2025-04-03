Chester County Man Arrested, Charged with Second Degree Murder

CHESTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of second-degree murder.

On April 2nd, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of State Route 100 East in Chester County. Upon the arrival of deputies, Jonathan Graham (DOB: 3/31/86) was found shot and transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Christopher Davis (DOB: 6/25/91) was the subject responsible.

Authorities charged Christopher Davis with Second Degree Murder. He was booked into the Chester County Jail, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.