Chester County Man Arrested, Charged with Second Degree Murder

CHESTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of second-degree murder.

On April 2nd, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of State Route 100 East in Chester County. Upon the arrival of deputies, Jonathan Graham (DOB: 3/31/86) was found shot and transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Christopher Davis (DOB: 6/25/91) was the subject responsible.

Authorities charged Christopher Davis with Second Degree Murder. He was booked into the Chester County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.