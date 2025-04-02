TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Crockett County Woman in Bells Arson Investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Crockett County woman in connection with an arson investigation.

On April 1st, agents began investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Johnson’s Grove in Bells. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Stephanie Tinker (DOB 10/1/1987) was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Tinker was arrested on April 1st and charged with one count of Setting Fire to Personal Property. She was booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.