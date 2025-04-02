Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,951 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Crockett County Woman in Bells Arson Investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Crockett County woman in connection with an arson investigation.

On April 1st, agents began investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Johnson’s Grove in Bells.  During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Stephanie Tinker (DOB 10/1/1987) was the individual responsible for starting the fire. 

Tinker was arrested on April 1st and charged with one count of Setting Fire to Personal Property. She was booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Crockett County Woman in Bells Arson Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more