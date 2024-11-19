Teacher Advisor Opportunity Available at Maine State Museum

The Maine State Museum is seeking a teacher advisor to help design a project that highlights Maine student voices through virtual displays. These displays — which will appear in-person and online — will be a special feature of the Maine State Museum’s reopening in late 2025 or early 2026.

The goal of this project is to create an educational program and lesson plan that can be replicated and that will engage a range of Maine schools and students, bringing young voices and perspectives into the museum. Students involved in this project will choose a person, place, or thing from their own lives that they feel is worth honoring in a museum. They will then conduct background research and write a museum-standard label with basic information, as well as their own perspective regarding why the item they chose is important to their lives and the story of Maine.

The teacher advisor will collaborate on planning this project and write a state standards-aligned lesson plan that museum educators can use to work with partner teachers. This is a pilot project, and just a handful of schools will be selected to participate in the 2025-2026 school year.

The teacher advisor will be a contractor with the Maine State Museum. The ideal candidate will have extensive classroom experience and the ability to scale materials for K-12 grade levels. Applicants from a range of disciplines and backgrounds are invited to apply.

The teacher advisor will receive a stipend of $2,000 in compensation for their work. The contract will not include state employee benefits. No travel is required. The schedule is very flexible, and work can be completed between January and June of 2025.

See the full teacher advisor description and find information about how to apply.

For further questions, please reach out to Maine State Museum Education Program Specialist Kate Webber at kate.webber@maine.gov.