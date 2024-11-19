Governor Pritzker Awards $857,000 in Grant Funding to Local Tourism and Convention Bureaus

ILLINOIS, November 19 - Grant funding is part of the State's continued effort to boost international travel to Illinois





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $857,000 in grant funding was awarded to 11 certified local tourism and convention bureaus across the state. This funding was awarded through the International Tourism Grant Program as part of efforts to grow Illinois' tourism industry.





"Illinois is truly in the Middle of Everything, and our tourism industry is thriving like never before," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the International Tourism Grant Program, 11 local tourism and convention bureaus will showcase the best of Illinois to global audiences, attract international visitors, and drive growth to local economies statewide."





"These grants empower our communities to share their stories with the world," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "From historic landmarks to vibrant cultural traditions, each region of Illinois offers something unique. By investing in local tourism, we're not just growing our economy - we're inviting visitors to experience the authentic heart of Illinois."





The International Tourism Grant Program will increase international travel to Illinois through marketing efforts directed to identified target markets that include Mexico, Canada, German-speaking countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, U.K./Ireland, France, India, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.





"Illinois is a premier destination for travelers across the globe," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The certified local tourism and convention bureaus who received grant funding through this opportunity will continue to promote Illinois to an international audience - building upon the state's growing number of international visitors."





Grantee Award Amount Champaign County Convention & Visitors Bureau $16,600 Chicago's North Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau $52,500 City of Springfield $222,500 DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau $33,600 DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau $30,000 Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau $228,127 Greater Galena Marketing, Inc. $20,224 Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau $150,000 Peoria Area Convention & Visitors Bureau $22,650 Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau $41,100 Visit Oak Park $40,000

The State of Illinois continues to prioritize its tourism industry as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. Illinois welcomed 2.16 million international visitors in 2023, reflecting a substantial 39% increase from the previous year, according to data provided by Tourism Economics. This surge in international visitation showcases Illinois as an increasingly sought-after global destination. Additionally, international visitors injected nearly $2.7 billion into Illinois' economy in 2023, representing a 47% increase in spending compared to the previous year.





"Visitors from near and far continue to venture to Illinois to enjoy the Middle of Everything," said Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth (D - Peoria). "This grant funding will help showcase Illinois' appeal to an international audience while growing our award-winning tourism industry."





The top five markets for visitation to Illinois in 2023 include Canada, Mexico, India, the U.K. and Germany.





• Canada emerged as the leading market for international visitation, with an impressive increase from 425,000 to 627,000 visitors, representing a substantial 48% growth.

• Overseas visitors (defined as visitors not from Canada and Mexico) also showed significant growth, surging from 963,000 visitors in 2022 to 1,347,000 in 2023, marking a 40% increase.

• India demonstrated substantial growth in visitors to Illinois, with an increase of 55% from 2019 to 2023.

• Mexico contributed to the upward trend, with visitation numbers climbing from 164,000 to 183,000, reflecting a notable 12% rise.





The Illinois Office of Tourism attributes this growth to strategic marketing initiatives, enhanced partnerships and a wide array of unique attractions and experiences that appeal to international travelers. The Illinois Office of Tourism partners with offshore offices in the U.K., Germany, Mexico and India to promote and market Illinois to international travelers.





About the Illinois Office of Tourism:





The Illinois Office of Tourism leads tourism industry efforts to inspire visitation to, and within Illinois, resulting in significant economic impact and quality-of-life benefits for all Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and celebration of diversity.





Illinois is a state that embodies innovation, craft, surprise and creativity. Whether domestic and international visitors are traveling for business or leisure, the Illinois Office of Tourism is their trusted guide in crafting an unforgettable experience.



















