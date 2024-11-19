Premier Announces the Recipients of the 2024 Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service

CANADA, November 19 - Released on November 19, 2024

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced one emerging leader, three individuals and four teams from the public service will receive the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service for 2024.

"I am honoured to recognize some of Saskatchewan's top public servants," Moe said. "The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond in their everyday work to better the lives of all Saskatchewan residents."

The 2024 recipients are:

Katie Kraus, Ministry of Agriculture.

Dan Aho, Ministry of Advanced Education.

Kevin Chung, Innovation Saskatchewan.

Lionel McNabb, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

Track My Plow Team, Ministry of Highways.

Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Team, Ministry of Social Services.

Provincial Approach to Homelessness (PATH) Team, Ministries of Social Services, Health, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Justice and Attorney General, and SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Saskatchewan Conference of the Parties (COP28) Pavilion and Mission Team, Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

The Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service has been recognizing exceptional work since 2003. Honourable mentions are provided to third parties and/or private sector partners who have assisted team recipients in their projects.

The recipients will receive their award at an event held tonight in Regina.

For more information about the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

