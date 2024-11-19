Submit Release
Free Webinar On Marketplace Facilitators And Sellers November 26

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 | 09:28am

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on November 26 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss marketplace facilitators and sellers.

In the webinar, Revenue staff will discuss Tennessee tax implications for both marketplace facilitators and sellers. Marketplace facilitators are businesses that own or operate a website or other platform where sales are made on behalf of marketplace sellers (i.e. third parties). A marketplace seller is a person who sells goods or services through a marketplace operated, owned, or controlled by a marketplace facilitator. 

Register for the webinar here.

The November 26 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

