Portland Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft and Financial Exploitation of Elderly Man

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Portland woman on numerous charges, including theft and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

In May 2023, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation involving an elderly Portland resident and business owner. The investigation revealed that Eileen Theresa Santangelo (DOB: 5/18/54) entered into a trust agreement with the victim and misappropriated money and properties for her own personal gain. Further investigation revealed that Santangelo fraudulently used the victim’s credit card before and after his death.

Last week, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Santangelo with one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card over $10,000, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card over $1,000, three counts of Theft over $250,000, two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable/Elderly Adult over $250,000, and two counts of Money Laundering. On Monday, she was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.