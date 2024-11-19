Fix and Flip Boot Camp LAC-REIA logo

Fix and Flip Workshop Returns to Los Angeles This Saturday

Our fix and flip workshop is a 2-day deep dip into finding, financing, fixing, and flipping houses.” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Cunty Real Estate Investors Assocation presents a Fix & Flip Workshop on Saturday, November 23, 2024. At the workshop, investor will learn where to find the houses, how to finance the purchase and rehab, where to find the contractors, what to rehab in the house, and how to flip the house quickly for maximum profit.The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (and bonus session Sunday morning at an actual rehab). This workshop is hosted by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association and the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association. In this intensive 8-hour workshop, investors will learn the four facets of fix and flipping:1. Find2. Finance3. Fix4. FlipDATE & TIME: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. (plus bonus session on Sunday morning).LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot.COST: The workshop costs $349.00 per person! So don't wait to register! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for FREE.)REGISTRATION: If you want to attend this workshop, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com , or call 310-792-6404.

