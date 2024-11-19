Nashville General Hospital Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for fall 2024 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

I’m proud of our team and the work they’ve put in to focus on patient safety and improving outcomes.” — Dr. Joseph Webb

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH) earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.“Our team continues to work tirelessly to provide high-quality care to all Nashvillians,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, NGH Chief Executive Officer. “I’m proud of our team and the work they’ve put in to focus on patient safety and improving outcomes.”The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated annually in the fall and spring.“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for NGH,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Nashville General Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”To explore NGH’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org About Nashville General HospitalFor more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive health care accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for the health needs of our Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. We look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more information visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org/ About The Leapfrog GroupFounded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.