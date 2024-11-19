Nominations Open for Distinguished English Language Arts Educator Awards

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, is now accepting nominations for two prestigious educator awards: the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award and the newly-established MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award. These awards recognize educators who have demonstrated a high level of excellence in teaching English language arts and who have made significant contributions to their school communities and beyond. Both awards will be presented at MCELA’s annual conference in March of 2025. Awardees will receive free conference registration, MCELA membership for one year, and an invitation to present a workshop session. The nomination deadline for both awards is December 1, 2024.

Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award

Now in its seventh year, the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award celebrates outstanding English language arts educators who exemplify excellence in teaching, professional leadership, and community commitment. This award honors teachers who have contributed significantly to the field of English language arts in Maine and beyond.

Eligibility:

Nominees must be full-time English language arts teachers with a minimum of five years of teaching experience in Maine public, independent, or private schools. They do not need to be members of MCELA. Nominations can be submitted by a supervisor or a teaching colleague.

Award Criteria:

Nominees should demonstrate:

Leadership within their school, district, and at the state and/or national level(s),

A commitment to developing and sharing effective ELA practices beyond their district,

Dedication to student-centered learning that respects and uplifts students of all backgrounds and abilities, and

Active involvement in school and community activities beyond the classroom.

To submit a nomination, please visit the MCELA Brassil Award webpage for the nomination form and further details.

MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award

This newly-introduced award is designed to recognize English language arts teachers who have shown outstanding dedication to their students’ learning and have inspired a love of reading, writing, and critical inquiry. The MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award honors educators who not only excel in their teaching but also foster a vibrant, engaging classroom environment.

Eligibility:

Nominees must be full-time English language arts teachers with a minimum of three years of teaching experience in Maine public, independent, or private schools. Membership in MCELA is not required. Nominations can be submitted by a supervisor or a peer.

Award Criteria:

Nominees should:

Exhibit leadership within their school or district,

Actively share effective ELA practices with their colleagues,

Show commitment to student-centered learning that supports all students,

Engage in school and community initiatives beyond the classroom, and

Cultivate a spirit of inquiry and a love of learning in their students.

For details and to submit a nomination, please visit the MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award webpage.

MCELA encourages colleagues, supervisors, and peers to recognize and nominate the exceptional educators who make a difference in Maine classrooms every day. By celebrating these dedicated professionals, MCELA seeks to highlight the impact and importance of English language arts education across the state.

For more information about the nomination process, please visit the MCELA website. Join us in honoring those who inspire, lead, and cultivate possibilities for Maine’s students and communities.