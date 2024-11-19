OSCE Mission to Montenegro hands over software to support monitoring of investigations of attacks against journalists

As part of its support for the work of the Commission for Monitoring Investigations of Attacks on Journalists, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro commissioned the development of a Document Management System (DMS) to store and track all information on cases of threats and attacks on journalists and media property in Montenegro.

The Ministry of Interior, which provides administrative and technical support to the work of the Commission, mediated the transfer of the donation of software and accompanying equipment that the OSCE had assigned to the Commission. The donation agreement was signed by the Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro Giovanni Gabassi, Acting Director General of the Directorate for International Co-operation, European Integration and Projects in the Ministry of Interior, Tijana Šuković, and the President of the Commission for Monitoring the Actions of Competent Authorities in Investigations of Cases of Threats and Violence Against Journalists, Murders of Journalists, and Attacks on Media Property, Mihailo Jovović.

In addition to supporting the development of the DMS software, the Mission provided the basic technical equipment, including a computer, server, scanner and printer, to support the software’s installation and running. The software enables the Commission to classify and present data, generate different reports, store documentation in electronic formats, create records, print and download all documentation dating back to 2013, when the Commission was initially formed.

“This is a significant step forward in the digitisation of the vast paper archive related to cases of violence against journalists dating back to 2013. It will strengthen the capacity of the Commission to review, assess and report on the conduct of investigations and enhance the organization of the Commission’s workflow,” said Acting Head of Mission Gabassi. He added that it also served as a reminder of the crucial role investigative journalists play in holding public institutions and officials to account, and of the need to ensure they can work without fear of reprisal.”

“With support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, the Document Management System streamlines the work of the Commission, allows for remote access to documents and provides Commission members a better assessment on how institutions handled cases over the last 14 years”, said Mr. Jovović. He also thanked the Mission for organizing a roundtable, where the Dutch press safety mechanism was presented, which is considered one of the best in Europe and could serve as an example for Montenegro.

Acting General Director Šuković pointed out that today’s handover was just another confirmation of the readiness of the Ministry of Interior to put its capacities in the function of providing the highest quality administrative and technical conditions for the Commission to perform its role as efficiently as possible. “The successful functioning of this Commission has a significant impact on state bodies, while special attention is given to its recommendations,” said Šuković.

The Mission encourages the institutions of Montenegro to intensify their efforts to safeguard the rights and safety of journalists, in line with the country’s responsibilities as an OSCE participating State and the joint statement on the Safety of Women Journalists, issued during last year’s OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Skopje.