Protecting media freedom is crucial to our democracies, says OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media in first report to OSCE Permanent Council

VIENNA, 10 April 2025 — Protecting media freedom is crucial to our democracies and comprehensive security: this was a core message from the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Jan Braathu, during his first report to the OSCE Permanent Council today.

“Journalists and media provide a public good that we rely on for our democratic decision-making,” said Representative Braathu. “They represent the most valuable defence against information manipulation and disorders, while also strengthening the resilience of our democracies.”

He outlined the many challenges to media freedom across the OSCE region — particularly linked to digital disruptions, media viability, safety of journalists, war and conflict, and legal threats.

“I have taken up the mandate as Representative at a time when the media is under pressure across the OSCE region. The challenges vary in substance and intensity, but the general picture is one of pressure,” Braathu said.

With the information ecosystem under strain from different sides, the Representative encouraged all participating States to support independent media and urged them to live up to their values and commitments, in particular the Ministerial Council Decision 3/18 on Safety of Journalists. He underscored how these values and commitments are their shared responsibility in shaping the global agenda for peace and security — with media freedom as an integral component.

Highlighting how the RFOM’s mandate was conceived for challenging times, Braathu emphasized the unique role of his mandate as a pillar of comprehensive security and underscored its three key elements: observing media developments; assuming an early-warning function; assisting States in fulfilling their commitments pertaining to media freedom.

With this mandate as the driving force, the Representative said he plans to address the multi-faceted challenges that media freedom faces today in the OSCE region, in an effective and sustainable manner.

“We will develop clear standards and policy guidance on foreign agent laws, strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs), internet governance and countering disinformation, in view of strengthening media freedom for peace and security. This work is essential in guiding participating States in their efforts to protect and promote media freedom,” Braathu said.

Full report by the Representative on Freedom of the Media

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM, Facebook: www.facebook.com/osce.rfom, and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/osce-rfom.