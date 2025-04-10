On his visit to Moldova, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process encouraged the Sides to build on the positive momentum

On his visit to Moldova this week, the Special Representative of the Finnish OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Lenk, acknowledged the constructive interaction between the Sides during the energy crisis and encouraged them to build on the momentum.

In his meetings, Ambassador Lenk noted the importance of fostering direct, in-person, interaction between the Chief Negotiators and of the Working Groups, as platforms for substantial dialogue between the Sides. He expressed his hope that the Sides will enhance this work in the coming months.

Special Representative Thomas Lenk had the opportunity to hear directly from the Chief Negotiators from Chisinau and Tiraspol who reviewed their most pressing issues in a meeting, chaired by the Head of Mission to Moldova, Ambassador Kelly Keiderling. It was the first in-person meeting of the Chief Negotiators since November 2024.

Ambassador Thomas Lenk praised the participants for the important and constructive efforts made by both Sides in recent months. “Both Chisinau and Tiraspol have consistently emphasized the importance of resolving disputes peacefully. They have made significant efforts to keep tensions under control. I am confident they will stay committed to advancing their dialogue and making tangible progress”, he stressed.

The Special Representative also held meetings with key Moldovan officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihail Popșoi, the Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu and the Head of the Parliamentary Commission for Reintegration Roman Rosca. He also met with representatives of the diplomatic community who seek a solution to the Transdniestrian issue and civil society organizations. During his visit to Tiraspol, Ambassador Lenk met with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky.