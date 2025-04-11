ODIHR observers to Poland’s presidential election to hold press conference on Monday

WARSAW, 11 April 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming presidential election in Poland on Monday, 14 April. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR limited election observation mission and its planned activities Who: Dunja Mijatović, Head of the ODIHR observation mission When: 12:00 local time (GMT +2) on 14 April 2025 Where: Sheraton Grand Warsaw Hotel, Grand Ballroom Registration: No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Poland please visit: Elections in Poland | OSCE Media Contacts: Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr-leom.pl, or + 48 724 530 079 Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266, or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl.

