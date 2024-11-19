UAGC Associate Faculty Member Completes Fulbright Specialist Project in Luxembourg, Promotes Curiosity-Driven Education

I feel privileged to work with the driven and curious minds at LSB, and I hope more educators discover the profound impact of participating in a program like this.” — Diane Hamilton

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Hamilton, former MBA program chair and current associate faculty in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has successfully completed her Fulbright Specialist project in Luxembourg. In collaboration with the Luxembourg School of Business (LSB), Hamilton’s project focused on fostering a culture of curiosity within organizations and empowering students to leverage curiosity for personal branding and career advancement.During her time in Luxembourg, Hamilton led several impactful sessions and workshops designed to help both executives and students harness the power of curiosity:• Executive Seminar on Building a Culture of Curiosity: Hamilton facilitated an intensive, one-day seminar for top executives from major global companies based in Luxembourg. The seminar, titled “How to Build a Culture of Curiosity to Overcome Status Quo Thinking,” featured Hamilton’s Curiosity Code Index, an innovative tool to help leaders identify curiosity barriers and implement strategies for boosting innovation, engagement, and productivity.• Interactive Student Lectures on Career Positioning: Hamilton conducted three dynamic lectures for undergraduate and graduate students, teaching them how to stand out in the job market by adopting a curiosity-driven approach. Students gained insights into the business value of curiosity and participated in hands-on workshops designed to improve their leadership, marketing, and interpersonal skills. These lectures catered to:- Bachelor in International Business students- Master in Management students- Master in International Finance students• Collaboration with LSB's Student Services and Executive Education Departments: Hamilton joined a collaborative meeting with LSB’s departments to discuss potential course offerings, program expansion, and strategies to meet future educational demands.• Engagement with LSB Co-Founder: In a meeting with LSB Co-Founder Marin Njavro, Hamilton explored the institution’s mission and potential research and collaboration opportunities that center on curiosity-driven education.Hamilton’s efforts and insights gained broader visibility through an interview with Journal Luxembourg, a respected publication that covered her Fulbright experience and the positive impact of her project on both LSB and the local community.“This experience has been transformative,” said Hamilton. “Fulbright offers such a meaningful platform for educators to share knowledge and culture globally. I feel privileged to work with the driven and curious minds at LSB, and I hope more educators discover the profound impact of participating in a program like this.”Awarded by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the Fulbright Specialist Award enabled Hamilton’s cross-cultural initiative, fostering academic collaboration and cultural exchange. Supported by the U.S. government, the Fulbright Specialist Program connects U.S. professionals with institutions in over 160 countries, advancing knowledge, leadership, and cooperation for shared global interests.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will join the University of Arizona's online community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.