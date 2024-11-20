OnPage's Strategic Edge Earns Coveted 'Challenger' Spot in 2024 Gartner MQ for Clinical Communication & Collaboration

OnPage's Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CC&C recognized OnPage for its practical, purpose-built solutions that streamline critical communication and improve patient care

This recognition highlights our strategic focus and market impact as a company, and our relentless commitment to developing solutions that solve communication problems faced by healthcare teams.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, a pioneer in HIPAA-compliant, critical communication solutions for healthcare organizations and IT teams, today announced it has been named a Challenger in Gartner®’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication & Collaboration (CC&C). The only Challenger named in the CC&C market, OnPage stands out as one of only eight vendors highlighted in Gartner’s CC&C report for demonstrating a strong technology vision, proven credibility and market presence and a consistent ability to meet customer expectations.

“We’re very excited to be named a Challenger in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “This recognition highlights our strategic focus and market impact as a company as well as our relentless commitment to developing easy-to-use solutions that solve the very real communication problems faced by healthcare teams in delivering patient care.”

OnPage was the first to foresee the shift in healthcare from traditional pagers to mobile phones. By recognizing the rapid adoption of mobile phones and pinpointing challenges in existing communication workflows, OnPage developed a transformative, HIPAA-compliant solution that retained the urgency of pagers while harnessing the benefits of modern mobile devices. Understanding that healthcare professionals want a simple way to work without carrying multiple devices, OnPage introduced in 2011 an all-in-one system that made clinical texting and critical messaging workflows faster and more secure.

OnPage’s spirit of innovation continued to set new industry standards with advanced “follow-the-sun” on-call scheduling that is mirrored to the user’s mobile device, providing continuous, 24/7 support through teams across different time zones, and secure clinical communication routing tailored for the needs of modern healthcare. With capabilities like HIPAA-compliant texting, automation-driven voice-call routing and precise on-call management, OnPage ensures seamless secure communication for care teams.

Beyond integrating with leading medical systems, OnPage has broken new ground as the first to bring real-time, two-way integrations with collaboration platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. This expansion ensures that healthcare organizations can elevate urgent messages from the casual communications of Slack and Microsoft Teams to OnPage and vice-versa, empowering care teams to act swiftly, securely, and with greater efficiency than ever before.

“From our early days pioneering pager replacements to our current partnerships around the world with hospitals, clinics and private healthcare practitioners, we have always been laser-focused on using cutting-edge technology to improve care team coordination and patient outcomes,” said Sharon. This focus is why healthcare facilities trust OnPage to help them prioritize what matters most: delivering excellent patient care.”

Gartner is a globally-recognized industry research and advisory firm that provides insights, tools and advice to business leaders and technology executives. Its annual Magic Quadrant is a research methodology and graphical representation of a specific market's direction, maturity and participants. Being named a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant is highly significant because it documents a company's market execution, credibility and operational effectiveness. It highlights strategic strengths, market presence and growth potential. Gartner defines CC&C as “systems that improve situational awareness surrounding the patient and information sharing at the point of care and during care transitions.”

For more information about OnPage, visit https://www.onpage.com.

About OnPage

OnPage helps healthcare organizations and IT teams dramatically improve their communication during event detection and incident response. With an innovative, HIPAA-compliant texting and alert management system that unifies the power of automation, security for messaging, and collaboration and analytical insights in real time, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Purpose-built to support the complex workflows of modern care teams with unmatched precision and reliability, OnPage delivers faster incident response times to enhance care team coordination, improve patient outcomes and reduce risks.

Based in Waltham, Mass., OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change and support their success. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon, Gregg Pessin, 18 November 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Revolutionize Team Communication with OnPage: The Ultimate CC&C Solution for Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.