OnPage to Showcase New Capabilities for its Critical Communications and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS 2025

OnPage executives will demonstrate how healthcare teams can streamline critical communication workflows, strengthen incident response & improve patient outcomes

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT : OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, will exhibit at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (Booth #2246). OnPage will present five new capabilities for its all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform, designed to streamline workflows, improve efficiency and enhance collaboration in critical communication scenarios.

Attendees are invited to visit OnPage’s booth (#2246) to experience live demonstrations of the new capabilities and learn how they can enhance operational efficiency and collaboration. OnPage’s team will be available to discuss the platform’s strengths and answer questions. In addition, the team will host a live cookie station at the booth on Tuesday, March 4, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. PT, serving freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to attendees.

About OnPage’s new capabilities:

Multiple Logins: Users can now manage up to three separate OnPage accounts on a single device, facilitating seamless transitions between organizations while maintaining data security.

Compose a Message from a Template: Enterprise administrators can create and synchronize standardized message templates across all users' mobile devices, ensuring clear and consistent communications.

Message Notes: This functionality allows individuals or groups of users to annotate messages with private notes from OnPage mobile app, enhancing documentation, event reporting and communication by providing context, follow-up actions and reminders.

Microsoft Teams Integration: OnPage's integration with Microsoft Teams enables users to initiate, acknowledge and respond to alerts directly within the Teams environment, reducing response time and enhancing collaboration.

AI-Powered Reporting: This feature automates post-event reviews by analyzing incident details and generating comprehensive reports, eliminating manual documentation and providing actionable insights.

WHEN:

March 4 - 6, 2025

WHERE:

OnPage Booth #2246 at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

The Venetian Convention & Expo Center

201 Sands Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169

OnPage will host a webinar about the new features at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 26. To learn more and register for the free event, visit https://www.onpage.com/product-roundtable-whats-new-with-onpage/.

For more information about the new features, visit https://www.onpage.com/onpage-new-features-upgrades-and-integrations/.

For media and analysts interested in setting up a meeting with OnPage executives, contact Michael Tebo at Gabriel Marketing Group at michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

