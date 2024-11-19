Deputy Minister Narend Singh leads and participates in World Fisheries Day 2024 celebrations, 21 Nov
The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Narend Singh, will lead and participate in the World Fisheries Day 2024 celebrations on Thursday, 21 November 2024, in Cape Town, Western Cape.
World Fisheries Day highlights the critical role of healthy aquatic ecosystems and sustainable fisheries
in ensuring global food security and livelihoods. Continuing with the 2023 theme, "Celebrating the Wealth of Fisheries and Aquaculture," this year's events will explore the opportunities for sustainable fishing practices and their role in South Africa's economy.
Deputy Minister Singh will participate in a sustainable seafood panel discussion with leading experts in the fisheries sector and the seafood sustainability field. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr Judy Mann-Lang from the Two Oceans Aquarium.
Following the panel discussion, the Deputy Minister will lead members of the media on a guided tour of the Marine Research Aquarium, highlighting the facility's contributions to advancing aquaculture research and development in South Africa.
Members of the media are invited to cover the celebrations as follows:
Part 1: Sustainable Seafood Panel Discussion
Time: 11:00 – 13:00
Venue: Makers Landing, Cape Town Cruise Terminal
Part 2: Media Tour of the Marine Research Aquarium
Time: 14:00 – 15:00
Venue: Marine Research Aquarium, Beach Road, Sea Point
