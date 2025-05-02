Electoral Commission holds voter registration weekend in Mpumalanga ahead of June 18 by-election, 3 to 4 May

The Electoral Commission will hold a voter registration weekend in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 3 May 2025, and Sunday, 4 May 2025, ahead of a municipal by-election scheduled for Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

Voting stations will be open from 08h00 to 17h00 on both days to assist eligible voters to register, check their registration status, and update their address details where necessary.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) reminds all eligible voters – South African citizens, aged 16 years and older – to bring an identity document (green barcoded ID book, smart ID card, or valid Temporary ID Certificate) when registering. Voters must provide their physical home address or sufficient particulars of their place of residence at the time of registration. However, documented proof of address (such as a municipal account) is not required.

Voters can also register or update their details at their local (municipal) IEC office during office hours on weekdays. It is important to note that it is a criminal offence to register or vote in a ward where a voter is not ordinarily resident.

Details of the by-election are as follows:

Mpumalanga

Ward 06 in the Thaba Chweu Municipality – MP321, the ward became vacant because of the councillor’s death.

Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details 54800018 Ekuthuleni Community Hall 54800030 Memezile High School 54900109 Tweefontein Village Hall

Special Voting

Special voting will be available at voting stations and through home visits on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, between 08h00 and 17h00.

Voters wishing to apply for a special vote can do so online via the IEC’s website at www.elections.org.za between 2 June and 6 June 2025.

Applicants will receive an SMS once their application has been processed and can also track the status of their application online.

Alternatively, voters may visit their local IEC office on weekdays during office hours to apply in person.

For those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station (not via home visit), applications can also be submitted by SMS: simply text your ID number to 32249 (SMS charged at R1).

For more information about these by-elections, please contact your local IEC office during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website, under the "Contact Us" section.

ELECTION TIMETABLE FOR ALL MUNICIPAL BY-ELECTIONS CALLED ON OR BEFORE 09 MAY 2025 TO BE HELD ON 18 JUNE 2025





The deadlines for the various electoral processes for these by-elections are as follows. Please note: All deadlines are at 17h00 on the dates indicated.

09 May 2025 Notice calling the by-election on or before, and opening of nomination of candidates 12 May 2025 Open inspection voters’ roll for objections 19 May 2025 Close inspection voters’ roll for objections 23 May 2025 Electoral Commission to decide on objections to voters’ roll 26 May 2025 Certification of voters’ roll 17h00 on 26 May 2025 Cut-off date and time for submission of nomination of candidates 27 May 2025 Notify party/independent nominator of non-compliance of outstanding candidate documents 30 May 2025 Notices: List of and particulars pertaining to voting stations and mobile voting stations 17h00 on 30 May 2025 Cut-off date for party/independent nominator to submit ID copy and/or signed Acceptance of Nomination 02 June 2025 Opening of applications for special votes 02 June 2025 Compilation and certification of lists of candidates contesting a ward 02 June 2025 Issue certificates to candidates 06 June 2025 Closing of applications for special votes 17 June 2025 Special votes at voting stations and special vote home visits, 08h00 to 17h00 18 June 2025 By-election date

