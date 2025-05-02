Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities holds G20 Stakeholder Consultation session on Empowerment of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Working Group in Taung, 2 May

Following last week’s successful hosting of the G20 Stakeholder Consultation session on Women Empowerment which was held at the North-West University, Potchefstroom campus, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the North West Provincial Government will this week hold the second and last G20 Stakeholder Consultation session on the Empowerment of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Working Group at the MM Sebitloane Special School in Lokaleng village, Taung, on Friday, 02 May 2025.

The Stakeholders Consultation sessions serve as build-up activities ahead of next week’s G20 Financial Inclusion Conference and the second G20 Technical Meeting on the Empowerment of Women Working Group at Sun City.

South Africa places Inclusive Economic Growth at the centre of its national agenda. As Chair of the Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG), the country aims to build on Brazil’s initiatives and further contextualise the objectives of the EWWG, which are Removing Barriers To Work, Enabling Decent Work, Supporting Women's Enterprises, and Financial Inclusion, among others.

Members of the media are invited to cover the G20 Stakeholders Consultation programme for Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality to be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 May 2025

Time: 10:00 - 13:00

Venue: MM Sebitloane Special School, Lokaleng in Taung, Greater Taung Local Municipality

Targeted stakeholders from across Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District include among others, women and youth in business, Small and Medium Enterprises particularly for persons with disabilities, the local traditional and Khoi-San leaders and Civil Society.

