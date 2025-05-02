Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza hands over birth certificates and IDs in Mabopane, 2 May

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, is scheduled to hand over 100 birth certificates and identity documents to successful applicants for late registration of birth in Mabopane, Tshwane.

The MEC of Social Development in Gauteng, Ms Faith Mazibuko will join the Deputy Minister to offer a basket of Social Development services to the community on the day.

Home Affairs officials have, for the past few weeks, been on a Late Registration of Birth drive in the Mabopane area where they had high number of people who were not registered on the National Population Register and never owned birth certificates or IDs. The Department undertakes a lengthy process of Late Registration of Birth to assist people who were not registered within 30 days of their birth. The 100 successful applicants will for the first time in their lives own birth certificates and IDs, enabling them to access services such as social grants.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 May 2025

Venue: Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre, Morula Road, Tshwane,

Time: 09:00

