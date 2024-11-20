GEM Awards arrives in Spain, the first international event that is revolutionizing the world of video games

GEM Awards 2025 in Spain: A revolutionary gaming festival uniting global gamers from April 24-27, with 45+ influencers and interactive events.

The GEM Awards were created in response to the gaming community’s call for something better. More than an award show, it’s a movement to celebrate gaming culture in a fun, meaningful & interactive way” — Charina Widjaja, co-founder and CMO of the GEM Awards & Personaje Studio

SPAIN, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGHLIGHTS:- Event Dates: The GEM Awards will take place from April 24 to 27,2025, in Spain, uniting 15,000 in-person attendees, millions online, and bringing together gamers, creators, and industry leaders in an impactful celebration.- The GEM Squad Powerhouse: More than 45 renowned gaming and entertainment content creators, collectively known as the GEM Squad, with a combined reach of over 50 million followers, will actively curate the event and community engagement.The video game industry is breaking new ground with the introduction of the GEM Awards, the first global Spanish-speaking gaming event. This initiative aims to provide an engaging and community-focused experience, highlighting the voices and participation of gamers while celebrating the vibrant culture of the gaming world.From April 24 to 27, 2025, The GEM Awards will host the first-ever bilingual gaming festival, bringing together the global gaming community in a unique and dynamic celebration. Designed as more than an awards show, the festival aims to create an inclusive space for players and creators to connect, participate, and engage in a variety of activities tailored to the diverse gaming audience.The GEM Awards promise a fresh approach to traditional gaming events, featuring a wide range of attractions including video game tournaments, an arcade zone, B2B networking opportunities, and a vibrant cosplay contest. Highlighting the festival is The GEM Squad—a collective of over 45 influential gaming personalities from around the world. With a combined audience reach of over 50 million, these influencers will play an active role in curating activities, engaging with attendees, and connecting with fans both on-site and online.Notable members of The GEM Squad include Arándana, Arlan360, Abipower, Alex White, Behind the Games, Bersgamer, and many more, representing a broad spectrum of gaming genres and communities.The GEM Awards Gala: A Community-Driven CelebrationOn April 26, the festival will culminate with the GEM Awards Gala, a centerpiece event where gamers will play a pivotal role in selecting the winners. Voting will be conducted through the GEM platform, set to launch in December 2024, providing fans with a voice in recognizing outstanding achievements in gaming.The gala will feature musical and artistic performances, interactive activities, and opportunities for global participation through streaming platforms. Designed as a hybrid event, the gala ensures accessibility for fans around the world.An Initiative by Industry LeadersThe GEM Awards are a collaborative effort developed by Personaje Studio in partnership with DFW Creative and organized by BEON Worldwide. The event represents a commitment to fostering inclusivity, innovation, and community engagement within the gaming industry, setting a new standard for gaming festivals worldwide._______________________________Links and ResourcesWebsite: www.gem-awards.com YouTube: www.youtube.com/@GEMAwardsOfficial Instagram: www.instagram.com/gemawardsofficial TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@gemawardsofficial X: https://x.com/gemAwardsinfo Visual Resources: https://bit.ly/GEMawardsPress Official Hashtag: #GEMawards2025_____________________________________________________________________About Personaje StudioPersonaje Studio, the creator of the GEM Awards concept and brand, is a branding and audiovisual production agency with a vast network in gaming influencer marketing. Its mission is to help clients develop a cohesive brand strategy that authentically reflects their values and character.About DFW CreativeFounded in 2012 in Singapore, DFW Creative is a renowned marketing agency specializing in public relations, influencer management, events, and creativeservices. They go beyond campaigns to create experiences that spark conversation and leave a lasting impact.About BEON WorldwideBEON Worldwide is a global company specializing in creating and producing unique experiences and innovative strategies that connect brands with theiraudiences, driving growth and market positioning.PR Contact:

