The ART NOW gallery at the iconic Raffles Hotel will host this groundbreaking showcase, offering a rare glimpse into Spain’s dynamic gaming industry

Video games are a universal language that brings cultures together, tells stories, and sparks creativity. We are excited to present this exhibition in Singapore, showcasing Spain’s gaming industry” — Eurídice Cabañes, Co-Director of ARSGAMEs

SINGAPORE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if a video game could transport you to dreamlike landscapes, challenge your imagination, and bridge cultures? From the emotional journey of GRIS or NEVA to the harrowing survival tale in Endling: Extinction is Forever, Spanish video games are pushing the boundaries of storytelling and artistry. This December, the critically acclaimed “Present and Future of Spanish Video Games” exhibition arrives in Singapore, showcasing the best of Spain’s gaming industry in a celebration of innovation and cultural exchange.Following its successful debut in Tokyo, this traveling exhibition organized by the ICEX Spain Trade and Investment and Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain highlights the creativity behind Spain’s most iconic games. With works from leading studios such as Herobeat Studios, Nomada Studio, The Game Kitchen, Deconstructeam, BrainWash Gang, Out of the Blue Studio and Fictiorama, visitors will explore the art, design, and vision that define Spanish video game culture.Event Highlights● Play the Games: Get hands-on with critically acclaimed Spanish titles like Endling: Extinction is Forever, GRIS, and Blasphemous II. Experience the storytelling and gameplay that have captivated players worldwide.● Exhibition: Immerse yourself in concept art, behind-the-scenes stories, and game design processes from some of Spain’s most celebrated titles.● Opening Event: Celebrate the exhibition with an engaging cultural experience featuring Spanish-inspired F&B at ART NOW this coming 10th December 2024.A Cultural Exchange Through Gaming“Video games are a universal language that brings cultures together, tells stories, and sparks creativity. We are excited to present this exhibition in Singapore, showcasing the unique artistry and innovation of Spain’s gaming industry,” said Eurídice Cabañes, Co-Director of ARSGAMEs and exhibition curator.Details of the exhibition• Venue: ART NOW, Singapore (328 North Bridge Road Arcade, #02-32 Singapore Raffles Hotel) • Dates: 6th - 27th December 2024• Admission: Free AdmissionSynopsis of the ExhibitionThe bond between Spanish and Singaporean video games lies in a shared passion for innovation and storytelling. As Singapore’s gaming industry emerges as a regional hub for creativity, it provides a dynamic platform to showcase Spanish developers’ unique artistry and vision. Spanish games, celebrated for their compelling narratives and stunning visuals, find an enthusiastic audience in Singapore, while local developers can draw inspiration from Spain’s rich gaming legacy. This exchange not only highlights the creative synergies between the two countries but also fosters deeper cultural connections through the universal language of gaming.Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the artistry, storytelling, and cultural exchange that define the best of Spanish video games—right here in Singapore!ICEX Spain Trade and Investment produces and launches this unique event from their Singapore's office.Games from Spain - ICEXGames from Spain is the brand that brings together studios, training and video game licensing companies from Spain. It internationally supports their presence in the most important markets, and at events and festivals within the sector at a global level. This brand is created and supported by ICEX, Spain Trade & Investment.About DFW CreativeDFW Creative is the official PR and Marketing Partner for the Present and Future of Games from Spain and a leading omni-channel marketing agency in Southeast Asia. We specialise in PR, social media, and delivering end-to-end creative event experiences, offering unique and engaging solutions tailored to your brand’s needs. Our mission is to connect businesses with their audiences through innovative strategies and impactful experiences that leave a lasting impression. Backed by a team of dedicated experts, we deliver impactful results that enhance engagement and drive growth. At DFW Creative Pte Ltd, we are your trusted partner for all your marketing and event needs across Southeast Asia, supporting you every step of the way._____________________________________________________________________________________For media inquiries, interviews, and additional information, please contact:Antonio García RebollarEmbassy of Spain in Singapore (Trade and Investment Office).SUNTEC CITY Tower One #19-037, Temasek BoulevardSINGAPORE 038987F: +65 6732 9788M: +65 92965020Email: singapur@comercio.mineco.esKalyn Chew, PR Lead at DFW CreativeEmail: kalyn@dfw.com.sg

