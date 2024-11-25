Peakhour and RST Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Web Application Protection

Our partnership provides organisations with a comprehensive toolkit to defend customer accounts and sensitive data amid increasingly complex attacks on web resources.” — Adam Cassar, Co-Founder & Head of Security Engineering at Peakhour

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peakhour, Australia’s premier full-site delivery CDN and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, and RST Cloud, an advanced provider of AI-powered Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) services, are excited to announce a strategic partnership focused on advancing web application security for organisations worldwide.

This collaboration unites Peakhour’s robust web application protection capabilities with RST Cloud’s targeted threat intelligence to deliver an enhanced, all-encompassing defence against evolving web-based threats. The joint solution aims to protect organisations from advanced attacks, including credential stuffing, account takeovers, bot-driven threats, and other automated cyber risks.

“Our partnership provides organisations with a comprehensive toolkit to defend customer accounts and sensitive data amid increasingly complex attacks on web resources. With the rise in abuse through residential proxies, anonymisers, and automated malicious activities such as scraping, spamming, click fraud, and targeted website attacks, our alliance couldn’t be more timely,” said Adam Cassar, Co-Founder & Head of Security Engineering at Peakhour.

“This partnership enables RST Cloud to enrich our CTI offerings with specific Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) for web application threats, including those driven by residential proxies, fraud sources, and broader web attack statistics,” said Yury Sergeev, Founder of RST Cloud. “Our shared mission is to enhance the security posture of Australian and global businesses, equipping them to combat the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, particularly in the realm of web security.”

