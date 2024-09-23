RST Cloud Enhances Automated Threat Hunting Capabilities Through Integration with Trend Micro

Our joint customers will benefit from increased threat visibility through the ingestion of RST Cloud's cyber threat intelligence.” — Eric Skinner, VP of Market Strategy at Trend Micro

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, and RST Cloud, a pioneering provider of cyber threat intelligence (CTI), are pleased to announce the integration of RST Cloud's comprehensive CTI into the extensive capabilities of Trend Vision One™. This collaboration aims to empower organizations with enhanced automation in threat hunting, improved threat visibility, and a strengthened overall cybersecurity posture.

Eric Skinner, VP of Market Strategy at Trend Micro: "Our joint customers will benefit from increased threat visibility through the ingestion of RST Cloud's cyber threat intelligence. This integration enhances the platform's automated threat hunting capabilities with up-to-date intelligence from RST Cloud, enabling organizations to strengthen their security posture and drive more strategic, data-informed decision-making."

RST Cloud’s Report Hub, an AI-powered threat report library, provides access to a vast collection of CTI data sourced from hundreds of security companies and community contributions. By converting human-readable threat intelligence into machine-readable formats, the RST Report Hub enables efficient threat analysis and search.

The RST Threat Feed offers a daily supply of high-fidelity indicators, including IP addresses, domains, URLs, and hashes. These indicators are aggregated, filtered, enriched, cross-correlated, and ranked from a wide range of threat intelligence sources, offering detailed insights into threats specific to regions such as APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and NA. Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) are enriched with contextual information, such as attribution to threat actors, APT groups, and threat types, providing deeper insights into the threat landscape. Risk scores are assigned based on factors like threat type, source reliability, frequency of occurrence, and other key metrics, assisting with incident prioritization and enabling more efficient security operations.

Trend Vision One™ automatically implements this threat intelligence within Trend Micro's extensive XDR ecosystem, once the user has configured the RST Cloud feed. This integration allows for continuous monitoring of threats related to specific regions, enhancing localized detection and response.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

- Automated Threat Hunting with an Extensive Threat Report Library

- High-Fidelity and Context-Enriched Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) ingested directly into the XDR ecosystem

- Regional Threat Perspective and Detailed Risk Scoring for efficient incident triage

Yury Sergeev, Founder of RST Cloud, stated: "RST Cloud's timely intelligence equips organizations with actionable insights into emerging attack trends, enabling them to make informed, threat-aware decisions and automate threat hunting through the capabilities of the Trend Vision One™ platform and RST Cloud."

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend’s platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

www.TrendMicro.com.

About RST Cloud

RST Cloud is a leading provider of comprehensive cyber threat intelligence services, offering innovative solutions to enhance threat detection, analysis, and response. Through partnerships and advanced AI-powered tools, RST Cloud delivers actionable intelligence that strengthens organizations' security postures.

www.rstcloud.com

