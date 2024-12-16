RST Cloud and ThreatQuotient Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Threat Detection and Response Capabilities

This partnership elevates our users' threat response capabilities by enabling them to seamlessly ingest public threat reports and contextual threat intelligence” — Haig Colter, Director of Alliances at ThreatQuotient

NORTHERN VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatQuotient, a leading provider of data-driven threat intelligence platforms, and RST Cloud, a pioneer in AI-powered cyber threat intelligence (CTI) services, are thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together RST Cloud's advanced threat intelligence services with the ThreatQ Platform, aiming to bolster threat detection and enable threat-informed cybersecurity decisions for organizations worldwide.

This integration provides security teams with near real-time visibility into public threat research on global threats that has been thoroughly identified and analyzed by multiple CTI vendors. This expanded insight effectively complements the robust capabilities already present in the ThreatQuotient Threat Intelligence Platform, ThreatQ.

The integration leverages RST Cloud’s extensive CTI suite, including:

- RST Report Hub actively searches and analyzes threat reports, articles, and blogs, regardless of their original language. The findings include threat actors, malware, tools, campaigns, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), enriched with detailed technical and contextual information and seamlessly integrated into the powerful ThreatQ Platform.

- RST Threat Feed integrates into the ThreatQ Platform, allowing organizations to use technical CTI to support their threat detection, prevention, response, and hunting capabilities. RST Cloud’s CTI services deliver analyzed and structured data from various sources, providing ThreatQ users with a rich knowledge base for proactive threat intelligence management.

- RST Cloud’s enrichment products – RST Noise Control, RST IoC Lookup, and RST Whois API – empower CTI teams to obtain additional information on observables. This includes checking whether incoming indicators are benign or potentially noisy, thus minimizing false positive rates for Security Operations teams when they use the data in their security tools. With RST IoC Lookup, teams gain access to IoC contextual data, including threat attribution, malware type, environment parameters, and a dynamically assessed risk score.

“This partnership elevates our users' threat response capabilities by enabling them to seamlessly ingest public threat reports and contextual threat intelligence, allowing security teams to make informed decisions with the most relevant data,” said Haig Colter, Director of Alliances at ThreatQuotient. “By reducing noise and focusing on critical threats, we streamline workflows, enhance threat intelligence management, and improve response times.”

Yury Sergeev, Director at RST Cloud, added, “Our collaboration with ThreatQuotient automates the delivery of public threat research, including TI reports, blogs, and articles. This significantly reduces the time CTI analysts spend on manually processing threat reports while equipping security operations with timely threat insights through our threat intelligence data feeds and real-time enrichment services. Together, we offer a comprehensive view of the evolving threat landscape, helping organizations achieve effective, threat-informed security outcomes.”

