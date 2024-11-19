Making Science Bolsters Leadership with UK and US Hires from the Big Six Ad Agencies

An independent agency, Making Science continues to attract top talent from the Big Six ad agencies amidst its ongoing global expansion

Attracting talent of this caliber from major advertising firms is a testament to our commitment to building a world-class team and innovating the digital marketing landscape.” — José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder & Global CEO of Making Science

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making Science , a global digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team: Nick Waters as the CEO of UK, Northern, and Central Europe, and Brad Beiter as the SVP of Customer Management in the US. These strategic hires come as Making Science continues its rapid global expansion and further solidifies its position as a leader in the digital marketing industry.Nick Waters joins Making Science with a wealth of experience, having held leadership positions at some of the world's most recognizable advertising agencies. A former Dentsu CEO in Asia and UK, Nick most recently served as the CEO of Ebiquity PLC. His former roles also include CEO of Mindshare (WPP) in EMEA. As CEO of UK, Northern, and Central Europe, Waters will drive growth and oversee operations in these strategic and growing markets for Making Science.Brad Beiter brings over two decades of experience in customer management and digital marketing to his role as SVP of Customer Management in the US. He joined Making Science from Havas Media Group, where he served as the managing director and integrated performance media lead, and Publicis Media as the SVP of client solutions. Beiter will be based in the US headquarters in Chicago, and his expertise will enhance Making Science's customer-centric approach and drive client success in the US market.“We are thrilled to welcome Nick and Brad to Making Science," said the company’s Founder and Global CEO, José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. "Their impressive track records and deep understanding of the digital landscape will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint and continue delivering exceptional client results. Attracting talent of this caliber from major advertising firms is a testament to our commitment to building a world-class team and innovating the digital marketing landscape.”These appointments underscore Making Science's ongoing commitment to attracting top talent and investing in its global growth strategy. The company recently expanded its presence in key markets, resulting in a team of over 1200 experts across 15 markets. Making Science is committed to investing in its growth strategy alongside its funding partners and continues its focus on high-growth markets, including digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud.About Making ScienceMaking Science is a global digital acceleration company with a dynamic team of over 1,200 experts across 15 markets, including Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. As a proud consulting partner of Local Planet — the world's premier network of independent media agencies — we deliver a suite of digital, technology, and performance marketing services to a global clientele. Our expertise spans digital marketing and MarTech, software and cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, and SaaS, all underscored by a relentless pursuit of innovation.As part of its commitment to innovation, Making Science offers its clients end-to-end capabilities required for consulting, developing, integrating, and maintaining advanced IT solutions. Our global network of delivery hubs not only fosters job growth but also serves as an incubator for cultivating top-tier tech talent, fueling projects that accelerate transformation and modernization.Committed to making a positive impact, Making Science actively engages in various ESG initiatives. We've joined forces with the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact, and Pledge1%, dedicating resources and efforts to support non-profit organizations. Through these endeavors, we are committed to driving meaningful change for a brighter, more sustainable future.

