AccelESG and Pana Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance ESG Initiatives in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry

AccelESG and AKD Digital partner to lead Nigeria's oil and gas sector towards sustainability with cutting-edge ESG solutions and global standards compliance.

Sustainability is key for Oil & Gas. Our AccelESG partnership drives Nigeria's ESG transformation, helping industries meet global standards while creating value for the economy and society.” — Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO, PANA Holdings

ABUJA, NIGERIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccelESG, a global leader in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) solutions, and AKD Digital Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of Pana Holdings specializes in transformative digital solutions are excited to announce an exclusive partnership aimed at driving ESG transformation across Nigeria's economy sectors. This partnership marks a major milestone in advancing sustainability, transparency, and responsible governance in one of the world’s most significant oil-producing regions.Special focus on Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry: Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry, the 5th largest in the world and a critical contributor to the global energy market, is undergoing a rapid shift towards sustainable practices driven by both regulatory requirements and global market demands. With heightened expectations around environmental compliance, social impact, and governance, the industry is poised for ESG integration at an unprecedented scale.AccelESG and AKD Digital will be working together with AKD's affiliate entity Synergy E&P to drive sustainable growth in the country, staying committed to enabling Nigerian companies operating in Oil & Gas, Power and other critical industrial sectors to meet global ESG standards, ensuring the industry’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability.Partnership Highlights:• Exclusivity: AccelESG and AKD Digital have entered into an exclusive partnership focused on the Nigerian market, combining AccelESG’s advanced ESG technology and expertise with AKD's deep understanding of the local energy landscape.• ESG Solutions for Oil & Gas and beyond: Leveraging AccelESG’s suite of products—AccelTRACK, AccelSUPPLY, AccelGAP and AccelALERT—the partnership aims to provide solutions across all economy sectors with cutting-edge ESG tools to manage emissions, streamline reporting, ensure compliance, and enhance corporate governance.• Sustainability Leadership: Together, AccelESG and AKD will guide Nigeria’s Oil & Gas, Power, and other critical industries toward a more sustainable future, focusing on reducing carbon footprints, improving resource efficiency, and fostering social responsibility within communities.Strategic Objectives:• Environmental Performance: Implementing advanced tracking systems for emissions, resource use, and waste management to align Nigerian Industry with international sustainability benchmarks.• Governance Excellence: Strengthening governance practices by utilizing AccelESG’s compliance tools to ensure ethical decision-making, risk mitigation, and greater accountability.• Social Impact: Enhancing community engagement, improving labor practices, and promoting workforce safety in alignment with Nigeria’s national development goals and global ESG standards.Executive Comments:“We are proud to partner exclusively with Pana Holdings to bring our state-of-the-art ESG solutions to the Nigerian Economy, and especially the Oil and Gas industry. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to driving long-term sustainability and accountability in one of the world’s most important energy sectors,” said Raj Khaware, Chief Strategy Officer of AccelESG.The CEO of AKD Digital and Chairman of PANA Holdings, Mr. Daere Akobo stated: “Sustainability is now a core priority for the Oil and Gas industry, and our exclusive partnership with AccelESG allows us to lead the charge in ESG transformation within Nigeria. Together, we will help all critical industrial sectors within Nigeria meet global ESG standards while creating lasting value for the economy and society.”About AccelESG:AccelESG offers a next-generation platform revolutionizing the way businesses approach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, compliance, and sustainability initiatives. Designed to meet the evolving needs of both private and public sectors, AccelESG delivers innovative tools and technologies to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals, comply with global regulations, and create long-term value.Our Mission: To empower organizations with cutting-edge ESG solutions that drive transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth in an increasingly responsible world.For further information, visit https://accelesg.com About AKD Digital Solutions Ltd:AKD Digital Solutions is a global technology company that pioneers innovative digital solutions specializing in digital transformation, technology consulting, and training. With a deep understanding of various industries and a customer-centric approach, AKD Digital empowers organizations to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AKD Digital Solutions empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, driving growth and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. For further information, visit https://akd-digital.com/ Contact Information:For media inquiries, please contact:• AccelESG PR Team: Raj Khaware, sales@accelesg.com• AKD/PANA Holdings PR Team: Chimdi Nowha-Mba, info@akd-digital.com

