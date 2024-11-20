Tooth Stories Supports Humanitarian Mission with Charity Trip to Vietnam

Dr. Daniel Goh joins medical team in providing free healthcare to underserved communities in Tay Ninh, Vietnam.

It’s a reminder that healthcare is about more than just treating a condition – it’s about helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives.” — Dr. Daniel Goh

SERANGOON, SINGAPORE, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Daniel Goh, founder of Tooth Stories, recently participated in a charitable medical mission to Vietnam, where he and a team of healthcare professionals provided free medical examinations and treatments to villagers in the rural district of Tay Ninh. The three-day mission, held on October 18-19, 2024, took place at Hong Hung General Hospital, located about three hours from Ho Chi Minh City.

“This charity mission aligns with our clinic’s values of compassion, care, and community support,” says Dr. Daniel Goh. We believe in making a difference, both locally and internationally, by using our expertise to help those who need it most.”

Dr. Daniel Goh joined an orthopedic surgeon (Dr Andrew Dutton of Elite Orthopaedics), an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialist (Dr Valerie Tay of Aspire ENT), and a breast surgeon (Dr Anthony Tang of The Breast Clinic), forming a multidisciplinary team to offer vital healthcare services to local residents. The mission focused on delivering essential care to underserved populations who otherwise may not have access to medical treatment. The team’s efforts were part of a broader initiative aimed at addressing healthcare needs in rural communities.

“It was an eye-opening experience to be part of a team providing much-needed medical care in a region with limited access to healthcare services,” said Dr. Daniel Goh. “While my specialty is dentistry, the overall goal of our mission was to improve the quality of life for these communities. It’s a reminder that healthcare is about more than just treating a condition – it’s about helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

By partnering with specialists in fields like orthopedics, ENT, and oncology, Dr. Daniel Goh and the team were able to offer a comprehensive range of services that addressed a variety of healthcare needs, further reinforcing the clinic's commitment to global health improvement.

Dr. Daniel Goh’s participation in the mission underscores Tooth Stories’ commitment to making a positive impact beyond Singapore's borders. The clinic continues to advocate for health education, access to care, and humanitarian outreach as part of its broader community efforts.

Tooth Stories recognises that dental health is just one part of a person’s overall well-being, and the clinic has long emphasized the value of holistic healthcare. This mission is a reflection of the clinic's broader community efforts, which include supporting initiatives that address health disparities, improve healthcare accessibility, and raise awareness of the importance of prevention and early intervention.

About Tooth Stories

Tooth Stories is a dental clinic based in Singapore, offering a full range of dental services, including dental implants and wisdom tooth extraction. Led by Dr. Daniel Goh, Tooth Stories is also committed to giving back to the global community through various charitable and outreach initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.