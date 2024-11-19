AVer Launches the MD720UIS, the Next Frontier of Medical Grade All-in-One PTZ Cameras, Empowered by AI

AVer MD720UIS Medical Camera

AVer Europe has announced the release of a new medical grade, all-in-one PTZ camera, the MD720UIS.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has announced the release of a new medical grade, all-in-one PTZ camera, the MD720UIS. Bolstered by Edge AI, the MD720UIS brings the next generation of technology to smart healthcare.

The MD720UIS employs AI for a number of forward-thinking solutions including facial tracking and patient monitoring. Combined with support for various healthcare apps, versatile connectivity, and privacy protection, the MD720UIS is designed to give healthcare professionals with the tools they need to provide their patients with accurate diagnostics and thorough monitoring.

A detailed list of each feature includes:

- AI-powered smart healthcare: Equipped with a powerful edge computing chipset, the MD720UIS features AI-powered computer vision functionalities including fall and bed egress detection as well as face and eye tracking. The MD720UIS is also empowered with support for AI features from a wide range of healthcare apps. This allows the user to run various apps for diagnostics, patient monitoring, and others to improve the health and safety of all patients.

- Wide-ranging app support: Running on an Android operating system, the MD720UIS can support multiple apps using PIP or POP settings, enabling multitasking and flexibility. Additionally, embedded two-way audio further expands functionality and supports telemedicine, telerehabilitation, and other specialties.

- Versatile connectivity: The MD720UIS includes seamless integration with various peripheral medical devices, providing access to images and data on a TV or monitor. Additionally, a PoE++ port allows both data and power to be delivered over a single ethernet cable, simplifying installation, and reducing clutter.

- Privacy protection: In any healthcare setting, it is crucial to respect patients' trust and privacy. The MD720UIS offers local privacy mode for turning off both audio and video to ensure no information leaves the room, and a mosaic feature for automatically detecting and applying a mosaic effect to bodies or faces within the field of view.

For more information on the MD720UIS, please visit the product page:

https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/md720uis

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

