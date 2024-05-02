A day of golf, connections, and community impact at The Martini Golf Classic Tournament May 4, 2024
We are deeply committed to giving back and supporting a local charity. The Martini Golf Classic transcends the traditional golf tournament to contribute to the betterment of our community.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Martini Golf Classic Tournament goes beyond greens and networking; it's about giving back to the community. A day of golf, connections, and community impact at the Martini Golf Classic Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the prestigious Gleneagles Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida. Portions of the proceeds will support the My Family Matters Foundation, offering financial assistance to families whose children have undergone cancer treatment. Additionally, we aim to contribute to the First Tee of the Palm Beaches.
— Doris Muscarella
TOURNAMENT INCLUSIONS: Grab & Go Lunch, Complimentary Practice Balls at the range, Golf Fees, Business Networking Opportunities, Golf Tournament Gifts, Full-Course Dinner Buffet, Awards & Gifts.
A heartfelt thank you to the incredible EAGLE Sponsor of The Martini Golf Classic Tournament, XO Global, LLC. XO takes pride in providing daily flights from Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale to sought-after private airports in New York and New Jersey. For a special discount on the first booking, visit flyxo.com/martini.
Additionally, gratitude for the generous in-kind donations from OMNIX Golf Revolutionary Golf Bags, Vessel Golf and Golftini, Papa’s Pilar Rum, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Golf & Travel Show, SFL Marketing, and Golf Charity Tournaments.
ABOUT THE MARTINI GOLF CLASSIC:
The Martini Golf Classic transcends the traditional golf tournament experience; it serves as a vibrant platform for professionals to establish connections, cultivate meaningful relationships, and actively contribute to the betterment of the community. The Martini Golf Classic is deeply committed to giving back, with each golf tournament dedicated to supporting a local charity.
For additional Information: www.themartinigolfclassic.com or call (954) 240-4853.
Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & Co., LLC
+1 954-240-4853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Welcome to The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament