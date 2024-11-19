Sweden and Lithuania sign Letter of Intent

On 19 November, Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson met with Lithuania’s Minister of Defence Laurynas Kačiūnas. During the meeting, a Letter of Intent (LOI) on strengthened defence cooperation between Sweden and Lithuania was signed.

Sweden has good and close relations with Lithuania, which has been an important cooperation partner for Sweden within the framework of both NATO and the EU. Both countries safeguard their defence cooperation around the Baltic Sea and emphasise the importance of promoting continued Nordic-Baltic defence cooperation.

Sweden and Lithuania already have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within the field of defence, which was entered into in 2011. Through the LOI, a step is now being taken to deepen and develop the defence cooperation with Lithuania.

“This is a step for Sweden and Lithuania to further develop our cooperation. With both countries now NATO members, possibilities for cooperation are expanding – not least regarding security in the Baltic Sea region,” says Mr Jonson.

Lithuania has shown interest in acquiring CV90 combat vehicles. There is an ongoing dialogue between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and their Lithuanian counterpart regarding a joint acquisition of CV90 combat vehicles, together with Sweden and potentially, additional partners.

“Lithuania’s interest in CV90 combat vehicles is positive and comes with opportunities for co-acquisition with Sweden and potentially, additional partners. A co-procurement like this provides economies of scale for the countries concerned and strengthens the production capacity of industry. This is positive for the security of supply in the field of combat vehicles for all users of the system,” says Mr Jonson.